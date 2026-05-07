Russian drone detected by radar in Romanian airspace, near Chilia

The Ministry of National Defense’s radar systems tracked the movement of a drone near the towns of Chilia and Ismail, over Ukrainian territory.

To monitor the air situation, two F-16 aircraft from the Air Police combat unit took off at 8:37 a.m. from the 86th Air Base in Fetești.

The National Military Command Center (core) notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations regarding the implementation of measures to alert the population in northern Tulcea County, with a RO-Alert message transmitted at 08:40.

Ground-based radars detected the drone briefly entering national airspace in the Chilia area.

The air alert was lifted at 9:40 a.m.

“The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns the irresponsible actions of the Russian Federation, which violate international law and pose risks to regional security and stability in the Black Sea region. At the same time, our institution provides real-time updates to allied forces regarding the situations caused by these attacks and maintains constant communication with them,” the Ministry of National Defense stated.