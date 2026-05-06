Manda Reveals PSD’s Candidate for Prime Minister: “He Is an Option”

When asked on Wednesday whether Sorin Grindeanu is a candidate approved by the PSD for the position of prime minister, Manda avoided a direct answer, noting that the final decision rests with the PNL.

“I believe the National Liberal Party must answer your question,” he said.

However, regarding the question of the PSD’s willingness to accept such a proposal, the secretary-general hinted that the party would not reject it. He specified that the Social Democrats want a “dialogue-oriented” prime minister who understands the needs of Romanians and takes into account the positions of a party that holds nearly half of the coalition’s support.

“If there is an invitation for the PSD to provide the prime minister, we will not shy away from this responsibility. And the name the PSD will propose is Sorin Grindeanu,” Manda said.

Asked about the PSD’s options following the government’s collapse, Manda stated that the party faces only two scenarios: a pro-European coalition with a parliamentary majority or assuming the role of the opposition. He ruled out stopgap measures, such as a minority government supported by the UDMR and independent lawmakers.

Regarding the question about the contradiction between the tactical alliance with AUR in the no-confidence motion and the subsequent call to rebuild the pro-European coalition, Manda rejected the characterization. He argued that the motion was a legitimate political tool, not a coup, and that the PSD had been signaling for six to seven months that it did not feel represented within the coalition.

He added that other opposition parties had also voted for the motion and that the PSD’s move was a responsible one, after the party had withdrawn its ministers, secretaries of state, and prefects from the government.