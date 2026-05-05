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Oradea on alert due to smoke from landfill fire

The Bihor Emergency Situations Inspectorate has issued a Ro-Alert message for Oradea residents, warning the population to avoid the Episcopia area due to the large amount of smoke released following the fire that broke out at the landfill.
Oradea on alert due to smoke from landfill fire
incendiu Oradea, foto: ISU Bihor
Petru Mazilu
05 mai 2026, 15:11, English

The warning, sent on Tuesday by the ISU Bihor, urges people to avoid the area affected by the smoke and to follow the authorities’ instructions, as the dense smoke can affect health.

The ISU Bihor recommends that residents of the Episcopia area – located near the landfill – avoid exposure to smoke, stay indoors as much as possible and limit outdoor travel, especially physical exertion. People are also advised to keep windows and doors closed, avoid airing their homes until air quality improves, and, if they have air conditioning, use it on recirculation mode.

Authorities also recommend wearing a protective mask if going outside cannot be avoided, especially for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions. At the same time, people are warned to be aware of symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation, or difficulty breathing and to seek medical help if they worsen.

Firefighters told residents of Oradea to keep pets indoors and provide them with clean water, avoiding their exposure to smoke from the fire.

The fire broke out on Monday evening at the Oradea landfill, having been reported by calling 112. The fire was violent, with several outbreaks, fueled by the large quantities of waste, which is why the intervention forces were supplemented.

More than 20 firefighters with several special vehicles acted on the scene, the fire affecting an area of ​​approximately 200 square meters. After the liquidation, the crews remained in the area to check for possible hidden outbreaks and to prevent re-ignition. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

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