PSD withdraws all its representatives from positions in the Government and in the territory

PSD announced that „all its representatives who held the positions of secretary of state, undersecretary of state, prefect or underprefect have resigned following the party’s decision to file a motion of censure for the dismissal of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan”.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning through a press release.

„The resignations of all Social Democratic representatives from government structures constitute an act of dignity, in full consistency with the PSD’s parliamentary efforts. PSD believes that changing the way of governing and stopping the decline of the national economy is currently a much more important stake than maintaining positions or portfolios in a dysfunctional government,” PSD announced.

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu asked Social Democratic representatives to withdraw from government positions on Monday. The request was made following the PSD-AUR motion of no confidence against the Government.