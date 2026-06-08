What conditions does the PSD put on the Tomac Government? Daniel Zamfir’s announcement

The leader of the Social Democratic senators stated that the PSD will not vote for the Tomac Government if it intends to increase taxes.

„If Eugen Tomac intends to increase taxes, he will not benefit from the PSD’s support. If he favors multinationals, he will not benefit from the PSD’s support (…). He must come up with a reduction in the VAT rate on medicines and basic food,” the senator told RFI.

Daniel Zamfir says what the PSD expects from the designated prime minister, Eugen Tomac: „First of all, they are waiting to see the proposed government team, because from the very beginning, let me tell you that we cannot accept just any name in the Tomac Government.”

Daniel Zamfir says that PSD is waiting to see the government program: „If Eugen Tomac does not have measures in his government program regarding the support of Romanian SMEs and favors multinationals, he will not benefit from PSD support”.

Daniel Zamfir also emphasizes that „if Eugen Tomac does not have measures in his government program regarding the protection of people with low and medium incomes, he will not have PSD support”.

The PSD senator also sets a condition for supporting the Tomac Government: „I believe that Eugen Tomac will have to come up with some clear measures, which will correct the errors made by the Bologna Government and here I am referring to that correction regarding the CASS for mothers, veterans and people with disabilities”.

The social democrat believes that Eugen Tomac „must come up with a reduction in the VAT rate on medicines and basic food (…). A rebalancing and a different vision regarding taxes are absolutely necessary”.

The senator says that some names of ministers circulated in the public space cannot be accepted by the PSD: „Luca Niculescu is definitely a very suitable person for the respective field. Cătălin Cîrstoiu, the manager of the University Hospital, seems to me a very suitable person for the respective field. And there are definitely other people. Bogdan Glăvan, on the other hand, does not seem suitable to me. I have heard him circulated in the public space. He is a person with deeply libertarian views.”