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Military personnel from Romania, USA, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey and Bulgaria at SEA BREEZE

Approximately 450 military personnel from Romania, the United States, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey and Bulgaria are participating until June 20 in the SEA BREEZE 26.1 exercise, hosted by Romania.
Military personnel from Romania, USA, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey and Bulgaria at SEA BREEZE
Foto: facebook/Forțele Navale Române
Petru Mazilu
10 iun. 2026, 14:22, English
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According to the Ministry of National Defense, this is a training activity carried out together with forces of allied and partner states, aiming to increase the level of readiness for the execution of joint operations and strengthen the response capacity in crisis and conflict situations.

The exercise is led by the Sixth Fleet of the United States of America and is hosted by the Romanian Naval Forces, the 307th Marine Infantry Regiment „Heracleea”. Approximately 450 military personnel from Romania, the United States, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey and Bulgaria are participating in the activities.

The training takes place at the Babadag Training Area and includes live fire, tactical actions and a simulated amphibious assault. The military exercises include planning and executing joint operations, coordinating participating forces and responding to scenarios specific to the current security environment in the Black Sea region.

“The exercise reflects the joint commitment of allies and partners to strengthen deterrence and defense capacity on NATO’s Eastern Flank, as well as to maintain security and stability in the Black Sea region,” the Ministry of National Defense said.

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