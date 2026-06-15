Romania and Bulgaria Have Completed the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub

“We are here to present our objectives together with Bulgaria. We have finalized the joint project for the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, which will be located in Constanța and Varna,” stated the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs before the Council began.

According to her, the new structure will enable a joint analysis of threats in the Black Sea region, improved situational awareness, and rapid information exchange among the participating states, emphasizing that this initiative is essential for increasing resilience against hybrid threats.

“(Ed. Note: The hub) will enhance the Black Sea’s capacity, our capacity to conduct a joint analysis of threats, to have increased situational awareness, and the capacity to exchange analyses, so that we have greater resilience against hybrid threats and in our ability to protect maritime infrastructure,” said Oana Țoiu.

The initiative is open to participation by authorities from Black Sea states, with the aim of strengthening regional cooperation and supporting the implementation of the European Union’s security strategy.

“This initiative is open to agencies and countries in the Black Sea region, so that together we can implement both the EU strategy regarding port security, submarine cables, and maritime infrastructure, as well as, of course, strengthening security in general,” said Țoiu.

The minister’s announcement comes after several security incidents in the Black Sea. At the end of May, a Russian drone crashed and exploded over an apartment building in Galați, leading to the evacuation of residents and the injury of two people.

Also, in early June, a Ukrainian maritime drone landed in the Port of Constanța and self-destructed. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.