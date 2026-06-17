Prima pagină » English » General Vlad Gheorghiță holds talks with ukrainian counterpart on Black Sea security

General Vlad Gheorghiță holds talks with ukrainian counterpart on Black Sea security

The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Vlad Gheorghiță, discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, recent developments in the security situation in the Black Sea region and their impact on regional stability.
General Vlad Gheorghiță holds talks with ukrainian counterpart on Black Sea security
Foto: Facebook/Forţele Terestre Române
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
17 iun. 2026, 15:02, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google
Urmărește-ne pe Google News Urmărește-ne în Discover

“I held a videoconference with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi. During our discussions, we analyzed recent developments in the security situation in the Black Sea region and their implications for regional stability,” according to a message posted Wednesday on Facebook by the Romanian official.

The meeting’s agenda included topics such as the current security environment, with the two military officials discussing concrete solutions for enhancing monitoring and early-warning capabilities in the Black Sea and ways to strengthen coordination between military structures.

During the conversation, the Romanian official emphasized the importance of maintaining permanent channels of communication and exchanging relevant information to ensure the clearest possible understanding of the operational situation and to adopt measures appropriate to developments on the ground.

“This conversation is part of the series of regular contacts we maintain at the military level, in the context of the security challenges posed by the war in Ukraine and the need for effective coordination in the Black Sea region,” the Romanian general concluded.

The discussion took place approximately two weeks after a Ukrainian maritime drone arrived in the Port of Constanța, near the oil terminals, where it self-destructed. The Ukrainian Navy announced that the drone belonged to them and was being used in operations in the Black Sea, noting that the device lost control after being affected by Russian jamming.

According to authorities in Kyiv, the Ukrainian side provided the necessary information to the Romanian Navy to prevent potential civilian casualties, but Minister Radu Miruță claimed that the warning from Kyiv came very shortly before the explosion.

Recomandarea video

EXCLUSIV: 16 membri ai „taberei Thuma” au dat în judecată PNL. Ei cer anularea deciziilor anti-Veștea luate luni de conducerea PNL
G4Media
Legea din SUA veche de 70 de ani care îi șochează pe europeni
GSP.ro
Mutare de forță în Marea Britanie în lupta cu abuzurile Google. Ce obligații noi are gigantul tech când vine vorba de afișarea știrilor
Gandul
Insecta care a invadat Bucureștiul din cauza căldurii. Avertismentul autorităților
Cancan
Imaginile zilei: Gigi Becali a cărat „cărămizi” de bani cash cu papornița de hârtie!
Prosport
Familia din Galați rămasă pe drumuri după explozia dronei rusești primește 5.200 de euro de la Guvern. Ajutorul de la Primărie, în stadiul de promisiune. Aleșii locali se pregătesc să aloce bani pentru sport și biserici
Libertatea
Doliu în lumea filmului! Actrița celebră a fost găsită fără suflare în locuință. Vedeta a murit la doar 35 de ani
CSID
Cât costă cel mai nou sedan BMW în România?
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia
Am observat că ne citești din . Avem o versiune dedicată acestei țări. Vrei să o încerci?
Da