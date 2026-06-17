General Vlad Gheorghiță holds talks with ukrainian counterpart on Black Sea security

“I held a videoconference with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi. During our discussions, we analyzed recent developments in the security situation in the Black Sea region and their implications for regional stability,” according to a message posted Wednesday on Facebook by the Romanian official.

The meeting’s agenda included topics such as the current security environment, with the two military officials discussing concrete solutions for enhancing monitoring and early-warning capabilities in the Black Sea and ways to strengthen coordination between military structures.

During the conversation, the Romanian official emphasized the importance of maintaining permanent channels of communication and exchanging relevant information to ensure the clearest possible understanding of the operational situation and to adopt measures appropriate to developments on the ground.

“This conversation is part of the series of regular contacts we maintain at the military level, in the context of the security challenges posed by the war in Ukraine and the need for effective coordination in the Black Sea region,” the Romanian general concluded.

The discussion took place approximately two weeks after a Ukrainian maritime drone arrived in the Port of Constanța, near the oil terminals, where it self-destructed. The Ukrainian Navy announced that the drone belonged to them and was being used in operations in the Black Sea, noting that the device lost control after being affected by Russian jamming.

According to authorities in Kyiv, the Ukrainian side provided the necessary information to the Romanian Navy to prevent potential civilian casualties, but Minister Radu Miruță claimed that the warning from Kyiv came very shortly before the explosion.