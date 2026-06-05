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How safe is the Black Sea coast during the summer season. President Nicușor Dan’s response

Romanian President Nicușor Dan was asked on Friday in Montenegro how safe the Black Sea coast is, after a maritime drone exploded in the Port of Constanta, and people were advised to stay away from the beach. "People will be safe," Dan assured.
How safe is the Black Sea coast during the summer season. President Nicușor Dan's response
Foto: ALEXANDRU NECHEZ / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Laura Buciu
05 iun. 2026, 14:37, English
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Nicușor Dan says he has received all the information about the explosion of the maritime drone in the Port of Constanta, plus „some with a certain degree of certainty” that he does not want to make public, at least until the afternoon when the complete information will be available.

„What is important is that there was information that this drone would explode and all the people managed to get away,” the president said.

Asked if other drones could explode, Dan said that „as long as there are others, yes. If there are others and they are located, they will not reach the shore.”

Nicușor Dan was asked, in context, how safe the Black Sea coast is at the moment, because we are talking about the summer period when people are already going to the beach.

„At that moment (when they go to the beach – ed.) people will be safe,” the president assures.

Nicușor Dan also said that the Romanian authorities are in contact with the Ukrainian authorities after a maritime drone exploded in the Port of Constanta.

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