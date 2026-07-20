Grindeanu: PSD proposes a “crisis committee” in Parliament to break the deadlock

“It is clear that Romania is currently without a government. State institutions are paralyzed because of this government crisis,” Grindeanu said at a press conference.

The PSD leader cited a series of situations he considers to be direct consequences of the lack of a government with full powers.

He stated that children’s hospitals are being affected because hiring in the healthcare system remains stalled, that fuel prices are rising “from one day to the next” without any intervention from the authorities, and that cyberattacks on critical state platforms—including that of the National Cadastral Agency—have brought the real estate market to a standstill.

Grindeanu also warned of the risk that people who purchased homes subject to a 9% VAT rate could be forced to pay 21% VAT starting August 1, in the absence of urgent legislation.

In this context, the PSD president called on all parliamentary groups to form a “crisis committee” to draft the amendments needed to unblock government operations.

According to him, the proposals formulated by this committee would be brought before an extraordinary session of Parliament, alongside the legislative bills in the PNRR package.

“Regardless of political affiliations, those elected to Parliament have a duty to draft—or to collaborate on drafting and adopting—urgent regulations to restore the functioning of the state and to protect the interests of those who voted for them,” Grindeanu stated.

The Social Democratic leader noted that this committee could remain in place until a government with full powers is formed, provided the initiative is also supported by the other parliamentary parties.