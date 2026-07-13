Grindeanu: Early elections remain an option. PSD is also prepared for this scenario

Sorin Grindeanu said that more and more voices have appeared in the public space supporting the organization of early elections, including from representatives of the PNL, USR and AUR, and that this option is „on the table”.

„It is a scenario that I can never rule out. It is on the table”, said the PSD leader. However, he specified that, from a procedural point of view, early elections cannot be organized in a short time and, if this solution were reached, the election would most likely take place in late autumn of this year.

Grindeanu: Early elections would prolong instability

The PSD president believes that organizing early elections would have consequences on the political and economic climate. „It is a scenario that would throw the political and economic scene into a kind of continuous instability,” he said, adding that this is the main criterion by which such an option must be evaluated. However, Grindeanu stressed that the PSD is also prepared for this eventuality.

PSD warns that it will no longer support majorities with PNL and USR

In the event of early elections, the social-democratic leader said that the PSD will enter the electoral competition without the intention of subsequently restoring a majority with PNL or USR, if these parties maintain their current position. „We will enter the elections on the basis of reciprocity. If USR and PNL make decisions saying that they will no longer form majorities with PSD, obviously we will have the same thing,” Grindeanu said. He added that the PSD cannot remain „just a punching bag”, being in opposition, but at the same time required to secure the necessary votes in Parliament for the Government’s projects.

Criticism of the Government and the interim Prime Minister

In the same press conference, Sorin Grindeanu reiterated the request that interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan resign, accusing him of not taking steps to unblock the political situation and of trying to extend his mandate. According to the PSD leader, the responsibility for unblocking the crisis belongs to the Government, not Parliament, and a gesture of good faith would be to appoint another interim Prime Minister, without the same political burden. Regarding the discussions held at Cotroceni, Grindeanu confirmed that several political scenarios were analyzed, including some proposed by the UDMR leader, Kelemen Hunor, but he avoided providing details, stating that these will be presented by him if he deems it necessary.