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Government allocates new aid for those affected by the fire in Soveja, Vrancea

The Romanian government has adopted a new resolution granting additional emergency aid to families and individuals affected by the fire in Rucăreni, Soveja commune, Vrancea County.
Government allocates new aid for those affected by the fire in Soveja, Vrancea
Sursa fot: Facebook/Dragoș Pîslaru
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
09 iul. 2026, 14:26, English
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“Thirty-two homes were destroyed, 27 families were left homeless, and over 300 people were evacuated. We’re talking about people who, in a single day, saw their homes and a lifetime’s worth of possessions consumed by fire,” wrote Acting Minister of Labor Dragoș Pîslaru about the fire that occurred in late April in the commune of Soveja, Vrancea County.

The minister announced that the government has adopted a new support package for those affected by the disaster, under which affected individuals will receive emergency aid calculated based on the assessed value of the damages.

“Under the decision adopted today, emergency aid will be granted based on the assessed value of the damages: up to 90% of the established value for authorized structures or for those that did not require a building permit, and 75% for structures that required a building permit but do not have one,” explains Pîslaru.

The official also announced that the procedure for granting aid has been simplified. Beneficiaries will not have to submit applications nor will they be subject to social investigations, a measure intended to allow for faster delivery of support.

“These funds supplement the aid already provided to the 27 affected families and individuals, totaling 800,000 lei,” Minister Pîslaru added.

The fire broke out on the morning of April 26 and spread to 32 homes in the village. A total of 228 military firefighters with 13 fire trucks responded to extinguish the blaze.

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