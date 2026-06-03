Government approves emergency aid for families affected by drone crash in Galați

The measure comes in the context of the incident that occurred on the night of May 29, 2026, as a result of which several homes were damaged, two people were injured, and over 70 residents were evacuated.

Amount of aid established according to the degree of destruction

According to the Government’s decision, the financial support granted varies depending on the degree of damage to the homes:

30,000 lei for fully damaged homes

25,000 lei for homes damaged by more than 75%, but not completely destroyed

15,000 lei for homes damaged by less than 75%

1,000 lei for evacuated people, to cover immediate needs

If homes initially classified as partially damaged are later declared completely destroyed, beneficiaries will receive the difference up to a maximum amount of 30,000 lei.

Procedure for granting financial support

Emergency aid will be approved by note by the Minister of Labor, Family, Youth and Social Solidarity or by a designated person, based on the centralizations carried out by the Galați County Agency for Payments and Social Inspection, with the support of local authorities and emergency committees.

The amounts will be granted from the budget of the Ministry of Labor, within a total ceiling of 1 million lei.

Damage assessment and support for victims

The local authorities in Galați have begun an emergency assessment of the damage caused, in order to establish the necessary reconstruction measures and medium-term support.

Background

Following the drone crash on the night of May 29, 2026, two people were injured and over 70 residents were urgently evacuated and are receiving support from the local authorities. People who have nowhere to live are temporarily accommodated in spaces provided by the city hall.