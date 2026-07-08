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UNTOLD announces final line-up: new names on the festival stages. Premiere: MEDUZA 3Live in Romania

UNTOLD has announced the final line-up of the 2026 edition, which will take place from August 6 to 9 in Cluj-Napoca. The organizers have confirmed new artists, including Alan Walker, Solomun, Tujamo, BBNO$ and Padre Guilherme, as well as a premiere for Romania: the MEDUZA 3 Live show.
UNTOLD announces final line-up: new names on the festival stages. Premiere: MEDUZA 3Live in Romania
Sursa foto: Facebook/UNTOLD Dubai
Laura Buciu
08 iul. 2026, 14:05, English
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UNTOLD completes the line-up of the 11th edition of the festival, scheduled from August 6 to 9 in Cluj-Napoca, with new names from electronic, pop and hip-hop music, but also with a premiere for Romania: MEDUZA 3 Live, the new show concept of the Italian trio MEDUZA.

The MEDUZA 3 Live show will be presented on the Mainstage and marks the first appearance in Romania of the new project of the group formed by Luca De Gregorio, Mattia Vitale and Simone Giani, known for hits such as „Piece Of Your Heart”, „Lose Control” and „Paradise”.

Padre Guilherme and Alan Walker on the same stage

Among the artists confirmed in the last stage are also Alan Walker, Solomun, Tujamo, BBNO$ and Padre Guilherme. Canadian rapper BBNO$ will take to the Alchemy stage for the first time, where he will perform songs such as „Lalala”, „Edamame” and „it boy”.

The festival also continues its partnership with ZAMNA, an international festival concept dedicated to electronic music, which will have a stage takeover on Friday. The collaboration between UNTOLD Universe and ZAMNA debuted at UNTOLD Dubai, in 2025.

The Chainsmokers on the Main Stage

The festival program brings to the main stage, on the first day, Sting, The Chainsmokers, James Hype, Maddix and Smiley. Also on Thursday, Carl Cox will return to the Galaxy stage, and Gramatik and Grasu XXL will perform at Alchemy.

On Friday, Zara Larsson, Kygo, Marshmello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Swae Lee will take to the Mainstage, while Gordo and Maceo Plex will mix at Galaxy, and Pendulum and Erika Isac will perform on the Alchemy stage.

On Saturday, the audience will witness Lewis Capaldi’s first concert in Romania, alongside Martin Garrix, Lost Frequencies and MËSTIZA. Also on the same day, Denzel Curry makes his debut at UNTOLD, and Holy Priest, Mau P and Joseph Capriati complete the Galaxy stage program.

Flo-Rida, Steve Aoki, Tash Sultana and many more

The last day of the festival will bring Flo-Rida, Tash Sultana, Steve Aoki, Afrojack b2b R3HAB and Padre Guilherme to the main stage. The Galaxy stage will feature MRAK, Jamie Jones and Sara Landry, while Alchemy will host Andy C, Şatra B.E.N.Z., Noua Unspe, Azteca and Rava.

The organizers have also published the full schedule for the Daydreaming, Time, Retro Fantasia, Tramvai and Soul Circle stages on the festival website.

UNTOLD ONE 2026 will take place from August 6-9 in Cluj-Napoca, bringing together over 200 artists. Headliners already announced include Sting, Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson, Flo-Rida, Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix and Carl Cox.

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