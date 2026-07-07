Work accident on the Sibiu – Pitești highway construction site: two Turks in serious condition

Two crews of the Sibiu County Ambulance Service intervened in a work accident, near the town of Boița.

Two people were caught in a bank of earth.

According to initial information, one person is unconscious, and the second is conscious, both having been extracted from the ground.

“The two people aged 21 and 50, highway workers, suffered spinal injuries and limb injuries. After immobilizing the patients and providing medical care, the two were transported, conscious, to the Sibiu UPU, for further investigations.

Police officers from the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate report that the two men injured on the highway construction site are foreign citizens, aged 21 and 50.

While carrying out work in the tunnel of the A1 highway construction site, in the Boița area, the two were surprised by the detachment of pieces of rock and material from the tunnel ceiling, which fell on them.

Following the incident, the two workers suffered bodily injuries and were transported to the hospital for specialized medical care.

In this case, investigations are being carried out to establish all the circumstances and conditions in which the event occurred.

Local sources stated that the two workers are of Turkish nationality.