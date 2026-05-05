Important moment on the Sibiu-Pitești highway. The Robești tunnel was broken through

The works on the Sibiu–Pitești Highway mark a new important moment with the breaking through of the Robești tunnel, on the Pitești-Sibiu direction, part of the Boița – Cornetu mountain section, one of the most difficult road infrastructure areas in Romania,” DRDP Craiova posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

The tunnel is approximately 900 meters long and was completed in 7 months from the start of the works.

This is one of the 7 tunnels planned on this mountain section.

„The breakthrough of the Robești tunnel confirms the progress of works in one of the most complex infrastructure areas in Romania and brings closer the completion of a modern route through the Olt Valley,” the road workers say.