Umbrărescu summoned to the Ministry of Transport to save highway projects

The interim Minister of Transport, Radu Miruţă, announced that the authorities are working „intensely” so that Romania does not lose the European funds allocated through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for road and railway infrastructure projects. The contractor Dorinel Umbrărescu, a builder involved in some of the most important highway sections financed through the PNRR, also came to the Ministry of Transport.

Miruţă claims that the priority at the moment is to maintain European funding for highways and railways, projects that he considers essential for Romania’s development.

“We are working hard so that Romania does not lose the European money that we need like air, if we want to live better,” the interim minister said.

He stated that he is working together with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and Minister Dragoş Pîslaru for the same objective: avoiding the loss of money from the PNRR. Miruţă stressed that, regardless of the Government’s political situation, investments must continue.

Meeting with entrepreneur Dorinel Umbrărescu

A meeting was also held at the Ministry of Transport with entrepreneur Dorinel Umbrărescu, a builder involved in some of the most important motorway sections financed through the PNRR.

Representatives of CNAIR and CNIR also participated in the discussions, the main topic being the status of the works, the deadlines that can be met and the solutions for projects in difficulty.

„The discussion with you and CNAIR, CNIR was direct and realistic: what is respected, what cannot be respected and what solutions we have. No illusions. No postponements. With decisions taken on time, so that Romania does not lose”, Radu Miruţă also wrote.

The interim minister criticized the slow pace of investments in recent years and stated that Romania needs „more work and more seriousness” to recover the gaps in infrastructure.

„We will work until the last day of our mandate so that, in the end, we can say that we left Romania at least a little better than we found it”, Miruţă conveyed.