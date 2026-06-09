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Record cherry harvest at a farm in Cluj after massive investments in anti-freeze systems

The Steluţa Farm in Cluj expects to harvest more than three times more cherries this season than last year, when frost compromised much of the production. Farm representatives attribute the results to investments in protection systems against extreme weather phenomena.
Record cherry harvest at a farm in Cluj after massive investments in anti-freeze systems
ALEXANDRA PANDREA/GMN
Petru Mazilu
09 iun. 2026, 13:42, English
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The cherry season began at the Steluţa Farm on June 5, a few days later than usual, due to low temperatures recorded in the spring.

Despite the extreme weather phenomena, farm representatives estimate a record production. In 2025, Steluţa harvested only 80 tons of cherries, most of which was compromised due to frost, but this year’s production is estimated at up to 250-300 tons, reports Cluj24.

“We estimate a production of 250–300 tons of cherries this season. It is a much higher harvest. Last year we had only about 80 tons, the rest being compromised by frost. This year we managed to protect the orchard, and the difference is directly visible in the quantity,” said Iulia Mitre, executive director of Steluţa Farm.

The major difference compared to last season was made by the strict protection measures. In April, to counteract a single night with negative temperatures that risked destroying the flowers and fruit setting, the farm management used around 4,000 anti-freeze candles.

“We had a few frost episodes this year too, but we overcame them brilliantly. On critical nights we lit candles in the orchard, which raised the temperature among the trees enough to save the flowers and fruit setting,” explains Mitre.
The investment cost was 40,000 euros, but the results were seen in the total harvest of the farm.

Iulia Mitre emphasized that the farm benefits from several tools for defense against weather phenomena: rain foil, anti-hail net, anti-freeze turbines and mills, frostbuster equipment, irrigation and special candles for frosty nights.

“We use them depending on what the weather brings us,” says the director.

Currently, cherries are sold at a price of 35 lei per kilogram, but this may vary depending on market developments. According to farm representatives, the price reflects both supply and demand, as well as production costs and investments made to protect the orchards.

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