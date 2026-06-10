Oana Gheorghiu: TAROM, a company on a direct flight to failure

Oana Gheorghiu shows in the post that TAROM has financial debts of 930 million lei, estimated financial losses for 2025 of 186 million lei and an aircraft occupancy rate of below 70%, „well below the assumed targets”.

The Deputy Prime Minister says that the exceptional profit in 2024 came from the sale of assets and exceptional accounting treatments, not from real operational activity and specifies that, in the last 10 years, it was the only year „with profit”: „In fact, a false profit”.

Gheorghiu points out that TAROM is facing the problem that affects many public enterprises in Romania: the lack of real governance.

More seriously, she says, TAROM seems to be caught in a vicious circle in which “the company’s assets are sold to cover losses, difficult decisions are postponed, governance conflicts block reform.”

The Deputy Prime Minister claims that in direct discussions with management and in the documents analyzed, the lack of a coherent long-term strategy, the lack of a clear vision regarding competitiveness, and a dangerous confusion between the company’s commercial role and political influence on management became evident.

She argues that performance cannot be demanded without the real independence of the Board of Directors, without real professional criteria, without managerial responsibility, and without a serious industrial strategy for Romanian aviation.

TAROM has a strategic role for Romania for connectivity, for security and mobility, for regional positioning, for jobs, for technical infrastructure, and for know-how accumulated over decades.

She also offers solutions for saving the company: