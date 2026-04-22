PNL exits Cotroceni consultations. Bolojan: I continue to assume the mandate of prime minister

The PNL delegation, led by Ilie Bolojan, left the consultations convened by Nicușor Dan at the Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday. The Prime Minister mentioned that the dialogue with President Nicușor Dan was a good one and reiterated that he continues to assume the mandate of prime minister.

Ilie Bolojan declared on Wednesday, after the discussions of the PNL delegation with President Nicușor Dan at the Cotroceni Palace, that he will continue to assume the mandate of prime minister.

PNL will support the Government’s activity at the governmental and parliamentary level, so as to administer the country in the best possible conditions in this difficult situation.

„We will support the important projects that must be adopted in the immediate future in such a way that the crisis generated by the PSD has the smallest possible effects on the absorption of European funds,” said Bolojan, at the end of the consultations.

„Also related to European funds, in order to be able to complete the works on highways, hospitals and schools, it is important that during this period we renegotiate certain deadlines, to arrange the projects that cannot be completed in a way that we do not lose grants and this is the important stake of the Ministry of European Projects and the Government in the coming period. By the end of May, the contracts on the SAFE program must be finalized”, Bolojan added.

The Prime Minister also stated that the dialogue he had with President Nicușor Dan on Wednesday was a good one, assuring him of his responsibility to generate stability.

„I presented these things to the President of Romania. We had a good dialogue and assured the President of the PNL’s and my personal responsibility to generate stability, to ensure reforms, to create conditions for prosperity for citizens in the coming years”, Bolojan concluded.