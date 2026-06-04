Orban slams Eugen Tomac PM scenario: „A surrogate prime minister for PSD”

Orban expressed his disappointment with the head of state for failing to appoint a new prime minister one month after the no-confidence motion that led to the government’s fall. „A month has passed since the adoption of the no-confidence motion. For a month now, the president has not fulfilled his constitutional duty to appoint a prime minister,” the former prime minister said.

He argued that consultations with parliamentary parties should have taken place immediately after the government’s collapse, and the appointment of a candidate for the prime minister’s position should not have been delayed.

Regarding the scenario in which Eugen Tomac would be nominated as prime minister, Orban noted that current political dynamics in Parliament suggest that such a candidacy would rely primarily on PSD votes. „If you conduct a serious analysis of the votes a potential Prime Minister Eugen Tomac would depend on, he would rely solely on PSD support,” he explained.

Orban described Tomac as „essentially a surrogate prime minister for the PSD as well.” He emphasized that he believes the positions of parliamentary parties have not changed in the past 30 days, and there are no signs of a solid majority forming around such a candidate.

„I would not accept such a nomination,” Orban stated. He argued that a prime minister must have political legitimacy and support from a strong party represented in Parliament to effectively perform their role. „For someone to truly have authority in the position of prime minister, they must be the leader of a strong party in Parliament,” he said.

In his view, accepting the prime minister position without solid political backing would merely turn the head of government into a „puppet prime minister.” Orban also referenced the president’s previous statements, reminding that Nicușor Dan had indicated he would not appoint a prime minister without evidence of a parliamentary majority. He concluded that appointing Eugen Tomac would cast doubt on Tomac’s ability to secure a vote of confidence in Parliament.