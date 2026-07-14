PNL does not rule out giving up on Siegfried Mureșan’s candidacy for the position of prime minister

The leader of PNL Dâmbovița, Virgil Guran, says, on RFI, that the liberals are maintaining their positions. He also speaks, answering a question, about a scenario without Siegfried Mureșan as prime minister.

Virgil Guran declares that the PNL position regarding the formation of a new Government is unchanged.

„We stand by what we said. We are dealing with these important issues for Romania, which have deadlines, and from a political point of view, we also maintain that decision that we will no longer govern with PSD, at the same time that we agree to form a Government, which will include USR, UDMR, and PSD to make its governing line and we agree with an alternation in government, but I believe that in order to continue what has been started now, so that everything does not get upset, it is necessary for USR, UDMR, PNL to remain in government for the first time”, said Guran.

When the producer remarked that if no party gives up its red lines, an agreement on forming a Government will not be possible, the liberal stated: „It is very difficult to reach that agreement. I think that the President of Romania will have to have a slightly more imperative role in these negotiations, because otherwise, there will be no Government (…). We are waiting for him to come up with the solution of the Prime Minister, in the sense that after the negotiations he will figure out what is best for Romania and I tell you that for Romania, better at the moment means a continuation of the government, for a period only, until we get out of this impasse, a government formed by PNL, USR and UDMR and to come and explain very clearly that he will appoint a Prime Minister for this formula. There will be a vote in Parliament, no one wants early elections, not even AUR, I mean individually, as parliamentarians”.

Asked under what conditions the PNL would give up on the proposal of Siegfried Mureșan as prime minister, Virgil Guran replied: „We will discuss this within the party. For now, this is the decision of the PNL leadership, but I suspect that if a logical, beneficial formula is reached, this too will be considered, although it is a shame, because Siegfried Mureșan really represents a solution for Romania”.

Asked about a scenario in which Nicușor Dan would say that he accepts a minority PNL-USR-UDMR Government, but with a prime minister he agrees with, possibly a technocrat, the liberal declared: „I told you, this will be discussed in the leadership forums, but my opinion is that a conclusion like this could be reached, but of course, the person in question, the prime minister considered a technocrat, should be someone capable in whom we trust to carry the reforms through to the end”.