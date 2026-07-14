Countries where Romanians pay the most expensive tourist visas

Romanians planning their holidays outside the European Union should take into account not only the cost of transportation and accommodation, but also the fees for obtaining tourist visas. An analysis published by Euronews shows that some states charge entry fees that exceed 200 euros, and in some cases the costs increase significantly depending on the length of stay.

The most expensive destination for tourists from European Union states is Bhutan. Although the entry visa costs approximately 35 euros, each tourist must additionally pay a sustainable development fee of approximately 88 euros for each night spent in the country. Thus, a five-day vacation involves only entry fees of over 470 euros.

In second place is Ghana, where the electronic visa costs around 227 euros, followed by Nigeria, where the fee varies between around 175 and 297 euros, depending on the type of document requested. Cameroon, Saudi Arabia, Namibia, Gabon and Algeria complete the list of destinations with the highest costs for obtaining tourist visas.

The analysis also highlights recent changes in Japan, where the fee for a tourist visa has been increased five times since July. The cost has increased from the equivalent of around 16 euros to over 80 euros, which has propelled the country among the destinations with the most expensive entry fees for European Union citizens.

At the opposite end are countries such as Canada, where the travel authorization costs just over four euros, New Zealand, Bahrain or Seychelles, where the fees are considerably lower.

At the same time, the European Union is preparing to introduce its own travel authorization system, ETIAS, for citizens of countries that currently do not require a visa to enter the European space.

The implementation of the system has been postponed and is expected early next year. The authorization will cost 20 euros, will be valid for three years or until the expiration of the passport and will allow stays of up to 90 days in a 180-day period in the 30 participating countries. ETIAS will be mandatory for travelers from countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, Albania or North Macedonia.

Specialists recommend that tourists always check the updated information on the official websites of immigration authorities before departure, as fees and entry conditions may change.