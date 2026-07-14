PSD will support projects for European funds from the opposition, but conditions the vote

„We will remain open to dialogue for the installation of a functional government as quickly as possible, in the interest of Romania. But we will no longer unconditionally support any of the actions of the current dismissed government”, the PSD announced.

The Social Democrats claim that they will not accept the adoption of normative acts sent to Parliament without a sufficient period of debate and consultation.

„We will not adopt any law sent by the Government at the last minute, without leaving Parliament a reasonable period of real debate. In order to save European money, the Government has the obligation to no longer violate its own deadlines and to draft bills in a timely manner”.

PSD also states that it will not vote on legislative projects that do not take into account the party’s amendments and observations. The executive must ensure the parliamentary majority necessary to adopt its own initiatives, according to the social democrats. „And if it needs the PSD vote, it will have to accept the conditions set by the PSD to protect national interests and those of Romanian citizens,” the party emphasizes.

At the same time, PSD states that it is willing to support the necessary measures to attract European funds, but it will analyze in detail each project proposed by the Government.

„We are ready to vote for every euro due to Romania, but we will thoroughly check each provision proposed by the Government, so as not to affect the interests of Romanian citizens.”

The social democrats accuse the current executive of using projects related to the PNRR or the SAFE program to introduce „provisions that only serve their own party interests, with no connection to the national interest.”

PSD states that it will not support a new salary law if it „could bring more inequality to Romanian society”, an integrity law that it says would limit the activity of control institutions, nor normative acts that would allow „the sale of Romania’s strategic companies, at rock-bottom prices, on short lists, established in secret, without public consultation and without any benefit for our country”.