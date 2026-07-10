Romania’s population is projected to drop to 15.6 million by 2080

The National Institute of Statistics published, on the occasion of World Population Day, observed annually on July 11, additional statistical information regarding Romania’s population.

As of January 1, 2025, Romania’s resident population stood at 19.043 million people. Women constituted the majority, with 9.752 million people, representing 51.2% of the total resident population.

9.770 million people lived in urban areas, representing more than half of the country’s resident population, or 51.3%.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), trends such as the declining birth rate, the persistence of negative natural growth, international migration, and changes in the demographic behavior of married couples are among the factors considered responsible for the decline in the resident population, as well as for changes in its age structure.

As of January 1, 2025, compared to January 1, 2024, the phenomenon of demographic aging has intensified, as evidenced by a decline in the young population and an increase in the proportion of the elderly population.

The young population, aged 0–14, decreased by 92,200 people, accounting for 15.4% of the total resident population.

The share of the elderly population, aged 65 and over, increased from 20% to 20.3%, representing an increase of 45,100 people.

A constant focus of official statistics is estimating Romania’s resident population, as well as calculating specific indicators. The National Institute of Statistics (INS) reports that the median age continued to rise, reaching 42.8 years as of January 1, 2025.

An acceleration in the process of demographic aging can be observed from year to year.

As of January 1, 2025, the Northeast Development Region—comprising the counties of Bacău, Botoșani, Iași, Neamț, Suceava, and Vaslui—had the largest number of residents, accounting for 16.9% of the country’s resident population.

At the opposite end of the spectrum was the West Development Region, comprising the counties of Arad, Caraș-Severin, Hunedoara, and Timiș, accounting for 8.8% of the country’s resident population.

The Bucharest-Ilfov development region is the most urbanized region, with the population living in municipalities and cities accounting for 85.6% of the region’s total population.

In 2025, the natural increase in the resident population remained negative, at -104.1 thousand people. Negative natural population growth was recorded in all regions of the country.

The largest negative growth was recorded in the South Muntenia region, at -21.4 thousand people, and the smallest in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, at -7.3 thousand people.

According to the latest projections by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the resident population is projected to reach 15.633 million people in 2080, a decrease of 3.410 million people, or 17.9%, compared to the level recorded on January 1, 2025.

The share of the youth population (under 15 years of age) and the adult population (15–64 years of age) is projected to decline, reaching 13.7% and 60.4%, respectively, in 2080.

The share of the elderly population (65 years and older) is projected to rise to 25.9%.

According to the UN Population Division, as of July 1, 2023, the world’s population was estimated at 8.1 billion people.

The countries with the largest populations were India, with 1.438 billion people; China, with 1.422 billion people; the United States, with 343 million people; Indonesia, with 281 million people; and Pakistan, with 247 million people.

The world’s population is projected to continue growing over the next 50 to 60 years, peaking at approximately 10.3 billion people in the mid-2080s. After reaching this peak, the global population is expected to decline gradually, falling to 10.2 billion people by the end of the century.

In 63 countries and areas, which accounted for 28% of the world’s population in 2024, the population peaked before 2024. This group includes China, Germany, Japan, and the Russian Federation.

In another 48 countries and areas, representing 10% of the world’s population in 2024, the population is projected to peak between 2025 and 2054. This group includes Brazil, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey, and Vietnam.

In the remaining 126 countries and areas, the population is likely to continue growing until 2054, peaking later in the century or after 2100. This group includes some of the world’s most populous countries, such as India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the United States of America.

According to Eurostat, Romania ranks sixth in the European Union in terms of resident population as of January 1, 2025.

The country with the largest population in the EU is Germany, with 83.577 million inhabitants, and the country with the smallest population is Malta, with 574.3 thousand inhabitants.