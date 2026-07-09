Nicușor Dan will not keep the gun he received at the NATO Summit

The Presidential Administration has issued a series of clarifications regarding the firearm received by President Nicușor Dan during the NATO summit held in Ankara.

Nicușor Dan, along with the other heads of state and government participating in the meeting, received a firearm and accompanying ammunition from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to the export license issued by the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey, the firearm presented to the President of Romania is a Gumusay pistol, accompanied by the required legal documents of origin.

“The Romanian President’s security detail took possession of the firearm for inspection, after which it was registered by the Presidential Administration in accordance with specific procedures,” according to the statement.

The firearm will not be kept by the head of state but will be held by the Protection and Security Service, based on an agreement concluded with the Presidential Administration and in compliance with legal provisions.