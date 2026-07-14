Almost 50 million euros from the PNRR, lost. Delta projects remained on paper

The two investments aimed at unclogging lakes and canals to improve water circulation and protect biodiversity, as well as reconfiguring public access and visiting infrastructure to reduce tourist pressure on natural habitats.

The first project, worth approximately 33 million euros, provided for unclogging works, removal of aquatic vegetation and obstacles blocking water circulation, strengthening the banks and interventions in Fortuna and Uzlina lakes, located in the central area of ​​the reservation, in Tulcea county.

The second, worth almost 14 million euros, aimed to build ten access hubs, 40 observatories and develop 40 trails for visitors.

The Governor of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration (ARBDD), Florin Stăneață, told Info Sud-Est that the projects were removed from the PNRR in 2025 because they did not go beyond the feasibility study and technical project phases. “The projects did not even go beyond the feasibility study and technical project phases and were excluded from the PNRR due to the very low level of implementation,” he explained.

According to the governor, the institution is currently trying to identify other sources of European funding, but the prospects are limited until the start of the new financial year of the European Union. „We are currently looking for further sources of financing. The new community policy starts in 2028. We do not have very big prospects now, but we are trying to put them back for financing from 2028, if we identify sources of financing”, said Florin Stăneață.

The governor claims that, in addition to major delays, the projects were also affected by Emergency Ordinance no. 41/2025 on reducing budget expenditures. „Both projects were hit by that emergency ordinance. The elimination decision was communicated by the Ministry of Environment on August 7, 2025”, he specified.

Florin Stăneață says that the main delays were generated by the failure to finalize the technical documentation by the companies contracted to develop the feasibility studies and technical projects. “Most of the situations were due to the failure to complete the design phase and prepare the feasibility study and the technical project by those who won the tenders,” said the governor.

Asked if sanctions were applied to the contractors, he replied that no, arguing that the companies involved also worked on projects that were ultimately abandoned.

The investigation published by the cited source shows that the technical documentation for the two projects was assigned to companies that had carried out numerous contracts with public institutions.

For the unclogging project, the contract for the design and preparation of the feasibility study, worth approximately 700,000 euros, was won by Sirius Proiectare Studii SRL, a company that, according to public data, has concluded contracts with the state worth almost 250 million euros.

In the case of the Delta infrastructure project, the contract worth approximately 1.3 million euros was awarded to an association that includes the National Institute for Research and Development „Delta Danube”, Opscape Hub, Concept Structure SRL, Naval Total Management and FDI Top Consult, companies that have also carried out numerous public contracts.