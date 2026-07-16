SANITAS enters general strike on July 28. 480 medical units participate in protests

SANITAS President Iulian Pope stated that the protest is not directed against hospitals or patients, but against the economic and social policies promoted by the Government.

„This is not a classic strike against employers, but against government policies. It is true that in public space there has been the most talk about the new law, about the draft law on unitary remuneration, but this, you should know, is only the last straw. The public health system has been under siege for several years, we have had blocked positions for several years and we are almost on strike,” said the union leader.

He claims that healthcare workers have been affected in recent years by the reduction of benefits and the lack of staff, a situation that has led to the overwork of those remaining in the system.

„From doctors to nurses, caregivers, (…) everyone is physically and mentally exhausted. (…) Lately, my colleagues in healthcare have been denied, their access to food allowances, to vacation vouchers has been cut, a significant series of bonuses have been reduced and, most importantly, positions have been blocked,” Pope said.

Trade unionists also criticize the draft of the new unitary salary law, which they say could bring income losses for a large part of healthcare workers.

„If it remains in the form presented by the Ministry of Labor, they will have income losses. You should know that under those compensatory amounts, as it was presented in public, there are actually salary losses.”

The union leader specified that patients who need urgent care will not be affected by the protests, but admitted that medical activity will be reduced.

„Yes, chronic patients will suffer, unfortunately. They will be insured with emergencies, as I said. And as the world, the law provides, and so we want it too. No one’s life will be put in danger. We ask patients to be with us, because, quickly, it’s about the system,” Pope said.

According to him, SANITAS has notified 523 health units. Ambulance services cannot participate in the strike because the law prohibits them from doing so, and in several dozen other units there is no union.

„And also to draw the attention of the Romanian Parliament that they are elected there by the people, to vote laws for the people, not for milestones. Not for numbers, not for the deficit, that’s not why they are elected there.” The SANITAS Federation calls on “parliamentary parties and we ask them not to vote on the unitary wage law in its current form.”

The warning strike will take place on July 20, between 09:00 and 11:00, and the general strike is scheduled to begin on July 28. During the protests, mandatory medical services provided by law, including emergency assistance, will be maintained.