Bucharest. A modern two-lane road will connect Timisoara Boulevard to the A0 Highway

The Secretary of State at the Ministry of Transport, Horaţiu Cosma, announced on Facebook on Thursday that „Bucharest’s first radial road takes an important step forward today”.

“We are approving in the Ministry of Transport the feasibility study for DR1 – Vest Expres, the project that will extend Timişoara Boulevard to the A0 Highway near Domneşti and which will create one of the most modern connections between Bucharest and the metropolitan area. We are talking about an investment of almost 10 kilometers that does not mean just a new road, but a new way of thinking about mobility in the Bucharest – Ilfov region”, wrote Horaţiu Cosma.

The road will have two lanes in each direction for road traffic, a lane dedicated to public transport along its entire length, bicycle lanes, six uneven road junctions, Park&Ride parking lots in all main junctions, direct connection with the A0 Highway and intelligent traffic management systems.

„The project includes technical solutions used for the first time in Romania, by integrating public transport in the median area of ​​the road and connecting it with Park&Ride parking lots located at road junctions, so that more and more people can leave their cars and continue their journey quickly and efficiently with public transport. DR1 – Vest Expres is the first of the radial roads that will connect the Capital to the A0 Highway and the surrounding localities, contributing to the development of a modern transport network for millions of people”, the Secretary of State stated.

Similar projects will be implemented in other areas of the Capital.