Prima pagină » English » “Go, Bolo! ” Grindeanu: “Pâslaru and all their cronies haven’t managed to complete a single project”

“Go, Bolo! ” Grindeanu: “Pâslaru and all their cronies haven’t managed to complete a single project”

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu launches a new attack against the prime minister and the former coalition. He accuses ruling-party lawmakers of failing to submit any bills regarding the outstanding milestones in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).
“Go, Bolo! ” Grindeanu: “Pâslaru and all their cronies haven’t managed to complete a single project”
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
15 iul. 2026, 13:45, English
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“Another day has passed. I’ve just checked throughout the entire administrative apparatus of the Chamber of Deputies.
The ruling party’s lawmakers have not submitted ANY bill regarding the outstanding milestones in the PNRR. How can an extraordinary session be convened if we don’t have a single bill submitted?!

Since the dismissed government can no longer submit legislative proposals to Parliament, it was the duty of the PNL and USR lawmakers to do so. They failed to do so!

Who is blocking these billions of euros for Romania?!

Let me remind you that in the Chamber of Deputies, we’ve already passed four vital laws in 24 hours—on the last day of the parliamentary session—while the right-wing-led Senate sat on its hands and rejected two other bills.

Bolojenist propaganda’s algorithm is going to go haywire again, but what exactly is the PSD blocking if the ousted prime minister, Pâslaru, and all their cronies failed to finalize any of the pending bills?!

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reports that the average salary is FALLING from one month to the next, while inflation is over 10%.

“Go, Bolo!” — Sorin Grindeanu posted.

Grindeanu’s attack comes amid a political deadlock, following disputes between the Social Democrats and Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan over responsibility for the reforms in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

In recent days, the government has argued that it wants to convene an extraordinary session to adopt the bills necessary to unlock European funds.

Meanwhile, the PSD accuses ruling-coalition lawmakers of failing to submit the necessary legislative proposals.

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