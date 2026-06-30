Romania could have a new prime minister by the end of July

Parliament is set to go on recess starting Wednesday, July 1, and a vote on a new cabinet cannot occur during the regular session; it can only happen by convening a special session. According to the Constitution, Parliament’s first regular session begins in February and cannot extend beyond the end of June, while the second session begins in September. Outside of these periods, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate may convene extraordinary sessions at the request of the President of Romania, the standing bureaux, or at least one-third of the members of Parliament.

Political sources suggest that an extraordinary session will be convened in July, regardless of whether a prime minister agreement is reached, to address urgent measures related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). A critical deadline mentioned in political discussions is August 31, 2026, by which Romania must accelerate the implementation of the reforms and investments promised under this plan.

Parties could use the extraordinary session to vote on a new government

In such a scenario, the parties could use the extraordinary session for PNRR measures to also vote on a new government, provided a political agreement is reached in the meantime. This means a new cabinet could be in place by late July or early August, prior to the crucial PNRR deadline and before the regular fall session resumes.

However, if the political deadlock continues, the most discussed option is for Ilie Bolojan to remain interim prime minister, leading a dismissed government until September, when Parliament resumes its regular session. The Bolojan government was dismissed by a motion of no confidence on May 5, 2026, which received 281 votes in favor.

The Constitution states that a government whose term has ended may only perform necessary acts for the administration of public affairs until the new government members are sworn in.

The political crisis has prolonged after two attempts to form a new government failed: Eugen Tomac resigned before the parliamentary vote, and the government proposed by Adrian Veștea did not secure a vote of confidence. Meanwhile, negotiations between parties have stalled, and President Nicușor Dan has stated he will not appoint a prime minister without a clear majority in Parliament.

The lack of a fully empowered government complicates the adoption of reforms and measures needed for accessing European funds, especially given the tight deadlines imposed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). President Nicușor Dan has recently emphasized that Romania has until August 31 to secure PNRR funds and noted the importance of having a government in place before lawmakers go on recess.