The CCR postpones Sorin Grindeanu’s petition regarding the SAFE ordinance until september 23

The request to resolve the constitutional legal conflict between the Romanian Parliament, on the one hand, and the Romanian Government, on the other—a request filed by the President of the Chamber of Deputies—has been postponed until September 23, 2026, the Constitutional Court announced today.

The petition filed by Sorin Grindeanu with the Constitutional Court concerned the legal conflict of a constitutional nature arising from the adoption of Emergency Ordinance No. 38/2026 regarding the European SAFE rearmament program. The petition was filed by the PSD leader in his capacity as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

The main issue at stake is the allegation that the Ilie Bolojan government exceeded its authority and issued an emergency ordinance with substantial legislative content even though it had been dismissed by a motion of no confidence.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sorin Grindeanu, argues that a dismissed executive branch has powers strictly limited to the administration of day-to-day affairs and can no longer legislate through emergency ordinances.

The complaint alleges that the executive branch regulated, via ordinance, matters that were already in the midst of the legislative process in Parliament, thereby violating the principle of constitutional loyalty.

The executive branch no longer had the political support or legitimacy to issue legislative acts with major strategic impact (such as the rearmament of SAFE), according to the complaint filed by the PSD leader. He asked the Constitutional Court to clearly define the legal limits within which a dismissed government may exercise its functions, in order to prevent the creation of a precedent.