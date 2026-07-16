Sibiu – Piteşti Motorway, Metrorex, PNRR and Europa League Final, on the agenda of the Government

The Executive is to analyze a draft decision regarding the initiation of expropriation procedures for the buildings located on the additional site of Section 2 Boiţa – Cornetu of the Sibiu – Piteşti Motorway, one of the most important road infrastructure projects currently underway.

Also on the Government agenda is a project regarding the registration of some buildings in the public domain of the state and their transmission under the administration of the Ministry of Transport and the Metrorex concession, in the context of the completion of the works on the 5th metro line, the Eroilor 2 – Râul Doamnei section.

The Executive will also analyze the 2026 revenue and expenditure budget of the National Road Investment Company (CNIR), a company subordinated to the Ministry of Transport.

Another important project aims to declare the UEFA Europa League competition of public interest and national importance, as well as Romania’s candidacy to organize the final of the competition in Bucharest in 2028 or 2029. Adopting the decision would represent one of the necessary steps in the process of officially supporting the candidacy.

The Government will take note of a note on the revision of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the submission of payment request number 5 to the European Commission. At the same time, the Strategy for Better Regulation 2026–2034 will be discussed in the first reading, and the Executive is also to analyze the National Strategy and Action Plan for Biodiversity Conservation for the period 2026–2030.

The agenda also includes several projects aimed at reorganizing institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Agriculture, changes regarding the Authority for the Administration of the National Anti-Hail and Precipitation Increase System, as well as the reorganization of the Lovrin Agricultural Research and Development Station.

In the field of health, the Government will analyze the approval of Romania’s contribution for interconnection with international organ exchange organizations.

The Executive will also debate two projects regarding the transfer of constructions and facilities under the administration of the Ministry of National Defense from the public domain to the private domain of the state, with a view to decommissioning and scrapping.

The meeting’s agenda also includes a project regarding the appointment of a consul general, measures regarding the heritage of the Vâlcea Tribunal, updating the status of some buildings administered by the Satu Mare County School Inspectorate, as well as the registration of the Pregheda Central coal deposit in the state’s public heritage.

The executive will also analyze a note on the centralization of data on positions and the financial situation in public enterprises and institutions, as well as information on the status of the implementation of the national platform for the single industrial license.