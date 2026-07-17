Millions of lei from the PNRR to reduce nosocomial infections and digitize hospitals

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that it made payments totaling 29,138,876.28 lei, between July 13 and 17, 2026, for projects financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The funds were directed towards investments aimed at modernizing the public health system, including for the digitization of hospitals and health institutions, the reduction of healthcare-associated infections and the development of family medicine offices and integrated community centers.

According to the ministry, projects carried out by hospitals, public health departments, ambulance services, local authorities and family medicine offices across the country were financed.

“Each payment means a project that moves forward and investments that reach faster where they are needed: in hospitals, in family medicine offices and in the medical services that patients benefit from,” the Ministry of Health said.