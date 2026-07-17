Prima pagină » English » Millions of lei from the PNRR to reduce nosocomial infections and digitize hospitals

Millions of lei from the PNRR to reduce nosocomial infections and digitize hospitals

The Ministry of Health paid, between July 13 and 17, over 29 million lei for projects aimed at digitizing hospitals, reducing nosocomial infections and developing family medicine offices and integrated community centers.
Millions of lei from the PNRR to reduce nosocomial infections and digitize hospitals
Imagine cu caracter ilustrativ. Sursa foto: Hepta/Mediafax Foto
Petru Mazilu
17 iul. 2026, 13:10, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that it made payments totaling 29,138,876.28 lei, between July 13 and 17, 2026, for projects financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The funds were directed towards investments aimed at modernizing the public health system, including for the digitization of hospitals and health institutions, the reduction of healthcare-associated infections and the development of family medicine offices and integrated community centers.

According to the ministry, projects carried out by hospitals, public health departments, ambulance services, local authorities and family medicine offices across the country were financed.

“Each payment means a project that moves forward and investments that reach faster where they are needed: in hospitals, in family medicine offices and in the medical services that patients benefit from,” the Ministry of Health said.

Recomandarea video

FOTO REPORTAJ Acasă la Cristi Chivu / Pinetina, locul unde Inter pregătește sezonul de după doppietta / ”Sunt liniștit, nu mă tem de nimic”
G4Media
Pălmuit de Bellingham după fluierul final! A urmat o încăierare generală la Anglia - Argentina
GSP.ro
Un fost ministru de Finanțe spune câți bani a cheltuit România pentru ucraineni și explică pierderile provocate de război
Gandul
Localitatea din România în care poți cumpăra o casă tradițională cu doar 8.000 de euro. Terenul are 2320 de metri pătrați
Cancan
Reacția lui Darren Cahill când a văzut-o pe Simona Halep cu Dorin Mateiu la Wimbledon
Prosport
Victor Ciutacu și alți trei lucrători la RTV, condamnați la daune-record pentru dezinformările despre spitalul ridicat din donații de „Dăruiește Viață”
Libertatea
Herpangina la copii: ce este, cum se manifestă și când trebuie să ajungi cu cel mic la medic. Infecția e periculoasă pentru copii
CSID
Renault aduce 9 modele în Rabla 2026. Care este cea mai ieftină ofertă
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia
Am observat că ne citești din . Avem o versiune dedicată acestei țări. Vrei să o încerci?
Da