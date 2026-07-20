The Rabla Program gains momentum. 11,000 applications submitted in one hour

Registration for the Rabla Auto 2026 program, intended for individuals, began Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Over 11,000 applications were submitted in the first hour for the purchase of less polluting cars and motorcycles.

In the category for new vehicles with thermal propulsion systems (internal combustion, including LPG/CNG engines), over 6,400 applications were registered, totaling 72.7 million lei, out of the total allocated budget of 165 million.

The 15 million lei budget allocated for the purchase of electric motorcycles was exhausted within the first 9 minutes, with nearly 1,300 applications submitted.

In addition, over 3,500 applications, totaling 63 million lei, were submitted for the purchase of new plug-in hybrid vehicles and fully electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

“We are pleased that the Rabla Auto Program continues to meet citizens’ needs and facilitate access to more energy-efficient vehicles. Through this program, the Environmental Fund Administration supports investments in sustainable mobility and contributes to improving air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Florin Bănică, president of the Environmental Fund Administration.

The registration period is open until December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., or until the available budget is exhausted.