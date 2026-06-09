Prima pagină » English » Diana Buzoianu: The Rabla Program could start as early as June

Diana Buzoianu: The Rabla Program could start as early as June

The Rabla Program could start as early as June, after completing the legal stages of public consultation, said Environment Minister Diana Buzoianu, who specified that the order necessary to launch the program is to be published in decisional transparency.
Diana Buzoianu: The Rabla Program could start as early as June
Sursa foto: Alexandra Pandrea/Mediafax Foto
Petru Mazilu
09 iun. 2026, 13:37, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google
Urmărește-ne pe Google News Urmărește-ne în Discover

„For the Rabla program, the order will be published today. It must remain transparent for ten days. I am convinced that there will be requests for debate, especially under the new conditions that are being imposed”, said the minister.

According to her, after the public consultation period and possible debates, the order could be approved, following the usual stages of registration and submission of files. Diana Buzoianu specified that the Ministry of Environment intends to keep the calendar used last year.

„We will effectively have the calendar that was last year. The exact same calendar will be this year”, said the minister.

Under these conditions, the first stage of the program could start as early as June, if the administrative procedures are completed according to the estimated deadlines.

The Minister of the Environment also announced an increase in the budget allocated to the program. If last year it was 200 million lei, in 2026 the amount reaches 300 million lei.

„It is an increase of 100 million lei. We thus show that we believe in this program, that we want continuity,” explained Diana Buzoianu.

The official claimed that the new eligibility criteria aim to reduce the environmental impact and stimulate production in Europe. According to her, the difference in ecological impact is significant between transporting a car near Romania and importing it from other continents.

The minister specified that vehicles manufactured in European Union member states, in countries in the European Economic Area and in states included in the Mediterranean Treaty will be eligible for financing.

„If the certificate of origin lists one of these countries as the country of manufacture, it is automatically a car eligible for this program,” said Diana Buzoianu.

In parallel, the Ministry of Environment aims to prioritize programs for water and sewage infrastructure.

According to the minister, the program dedicated to this sector benefits from a budget of 1.5 billion lei this year and is intended to support communities that still do not benefit from essential public services and to reduce the risk of infringement proceedings launched against Romania at the European level.

Recomandarea video

Recoltă record pentru ferma clujeană care a aprins în aprilie mii de lumânări pentru a scăpa cireșii de îngheț: aproape 300 de tone de fructe
G4Media
Au ales cele mai sexy 11 partenere de fotbaliști care vor merge în America
GSP.ro
Victor Ponta a dezvăluit care este „primul lucru” pe care i l-a spus lui Tomac la întâlnirea de la Parlament: „N-ar fi trebuit să vină singur”
Gandul
E oficial! Adela Popescu va reveni la PRO TV
Cancan
FOTO. Eleonora, prezentatoarea TV de la Campionatul Mondial, apariție incendiară în bikini
Prosport
100 de zile de război între SUA și Iran: principalele cauze ale eșecului militar al lui Donald Trump
Libertatea
Ce face RetuRO cu banii proveniți din ambalajele nereturnate. Destinația garanțiilor de 50 de bani pe care consumatorii nu le mai recuperează
CSID
Cea mai mare flotă auto din istoria Campionatului Mondial de Fotbal. Vor fi folosiți inclusiv roboți de partulare
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia