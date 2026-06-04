Fewer tourists visited Romania in April 2026

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the number of tourists staying in accommodation facilities in Romania, including apartments and rental rooms, decreased in April 2026 compared to the same period last year. In April 2026, there were a total of 813,600 arrivals at tourist accommodations, which represents a decline of 7.0% from April 2025. Among these tourists, 77.5% were Romanian, while 22.5% were foreign visitors.

The number of overnight stays also fell significantly. There were 1,516,700 overnight stays recorded, an 11.6% decrease compared to April 2025. Romanian tourists accounted for 75.0% of total overnight stays, and foreign tourists for 25.0%. The average length of stay was 1.8 days for Romanian tourists and 2.1 days for foreign tourists.

The net occupancy rate for tourist accommodations was 20.3% in April 2026, down 3.7 percentage points from the same month in 2025, according to INS.

The decline in tourism is also evident for the first four months of the year. From January 1 to April 30, 2026, arrivals at accommodations totaled 3,166,000 people, a decrease of 6.1% from the same period in 2025. During this time, Romanian tourists accounted for 79.7% of total arrivals, with foreign tourists making up 20.3%.

Overnight stays from January to April 2026 reached 5,969,300, marking an 8% decline compared to the previous year. Of these stays, 77.0% were attributed to Romanian tourists, while 23.0% were by foreign tourists. The net occupancy rate during the first four months of 2026 was 20.7%, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the same period in 2025.

At the county level, the highest number of tourist arrivals was recorded in Bucharest, with 557,300 visitors, followed by Brașov with 385,200 visitors, and Cluj with 168,300 visitors.

Regarding overnight stays, the highest figures were reported in Bucharest at 1,146,600, followed by Brașov with 739,600, and Prahova with 323,400.

The largest number of foreign tourists visiting Romania between January 1 and April 30, 2026, came from Italy (69,300 visitors), Germany (56,400 visitors), and the United Kingdom (44,200 visitors).