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Carpathian highway progresses faster than expected

Work on the Tigveni–Curtea de Argeș section of the Sibiu–Pitești Highway is progressing steadily, with the section expected to open to traffic approximately six months ahead of the contractual deadline. Over 400 workers and 150 pieces of equipment are currently on site.
Carpathian highway progresses faster than expected
Andreea Tobias
04 iun. 2026, 13:32, English
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The Austrian contractor, PORR, is carrying out several types of work simultaneously. Topsoil is being laid on the embankments, and work is in progress on ballast foundations and asphalt mixes on the cut slopes.

For the 12 bridges and overpasses along the route, metal guardrails, expansion joints, and asphalt mixtures are being installed. Additionally, elements of the road lighting and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) are also being put in place, according to Cristian Pistol, the director of CNAIR. At the Tigveni roundabout, the laying of the asphalt mix has been completed.

In the 1,350-meter-long Momaia Tunnel, both mechanical and electrical systems are currently being installed. The tunnel will be equipped with smoke and toxic gas detection systems, exhaust systems, emergency evacuation systems, and traffic monitoring cameras. The contractor is also set to launch a training program for CNAIR staff to prepare them for monitoring and responding to incidents in the tunnel.

If the current pace of work continues, the opening of Section 4 is anticipated to occur in 2026. This would bring the total length of the open sections of the 122-km Sibiu–Pitești highway to 54 km.

The contract value for this section is 1.678 billion lei, excluding VAT, with funding provided through the 2021–2027 Transport Program.

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