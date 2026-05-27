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Does Nicuşor Dan have a solution to the political crisis? What did Bolojan say

Ousted Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan confirmed that he had several discussions with President Nicuşor Dan following the no-confidence vote, although he did not reveal the specifics of their conversations. The possibility of forming a technocratic government was discussed.
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On Digi FM, Bolojan stated that he had met with President Nicuşor Dan at Cotroceni Palace, but he did not disclose details about their one-on-one meeting. When asked whether the president has a solution to resolve the government crisis, Bolojan refrained from anticipating what the president would announce publicly. He noted, “The president will communicate his solution as he deems appropriate.”

Regarding any differences between himself and the president, Bolojan confirmed that both had shared their perspectives. “I presented the data that the PNL has and the current context we are in,” he explained.

When questioned about whether any names for potential prime minister candidates were discussed during their talks, Bolojan insisted, “No specific names were mentioned. I can confirm that.” He pointed out that while various names have been suggested publicly, none were directly discussed with the head of state.

On the topic of a technocratic government, Bolojan acknowledged that this option had been considered. “The idea of such a government has been raised,” he stated, explaining that the PSD voted in favor of the no-confidence motion against its own government. He suggested that without taking responsibility for a new arrangement, a technocratic government becomes a viable possibility.

Bolojan emphasized the urgency of finding a solution, highlighting a critical deadline. If a new government is not sworn in before the parliamentary recess, the interim executive will be unable to issue emergency ordinances. “Our administrative system requires periodic intervention to address emergencies,” he clarified, noting the limitations of an interim government.

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