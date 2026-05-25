Romania and Ukraine will jointly produce drones, funded through SAFE

The Deputy Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, David Aloyan, met with Sorin Moldovan, the State Secretary and Head of the Department of Defense Policy, Planning, and International Relations at Romania’s Ministry of National Defense.

The discussions focused on developing the framework for a Drone Agreement, which will serve as a key instrument for enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and Romania. There was particular emphasis on the joint development and production of drones, which will be funded through the European SAFE program.

Both Ukraine and Romania plan to implement joint defense projects under the „Build with Ukraine” and „Build in Ukraine” programs. Additionally, they discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the field of security, particularly regarding security in the Black Sea region.

David Aloyan expressed gratitude to the Romanian side for its support of Ukraine and for its commitment to developing long-term cooperation in security and defense. Sorin Moldovan extended an invitation to David Aloyan to visit Bucharest in order to further advance the collaboration between the two countries.