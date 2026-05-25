Prima pagină » English » Romania and Ukraine will jointly produce drones, funded through SAFE

Romania and Ukraine will jointly produce drones, funded through SAFE

A statement from Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council revealed that Romanian officials held discussions with their counterparts in Kyiv regarding joint defense projects.
Romania and Ukraine will jointly produce drones, funded through SAFE
Andreea Tobias
25 mai 2026, 14:54, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google
Urmărește-ne pe Google News Urmărește-ne în Discover

The Deputy Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, David Aloyan, met with Sorin Moldovan, the State Secretary and Head of the Department of Defense Policy, Planning, and International Relations at Romania’s Ministry of National Defense.

The discussions focused on developing the framework for a Drone Agreement, which will serve as a key instrument for enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and Romania. There was particular emphasis on the joint development and production of drones, which will be funded through the European SAFE program.

Both Ukraine and Romania plan to implement joint defense projects under the „Build with Ukraine” and „Build in Ukraine” programs. Additionally, they discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the field of security, particularly regarding security in the Black Sea region.

David Aloyan expressed gratitude to the Romanian side for its support of Ukraine and for its commitment to developing long-term cooperation in security and defense. Sorin Moldovan extended an invitation to David Aloyan to visit Bucharest in order to further advance the collaboration between the two countries.

Recomandarea video

Sondaj INSCOP: Nicușor Dan ar supraviețui la o diferență strânsă unui referendum de demitere din funcție
G4Media
Întrebată dacă are origini franțuzești, Jaqueline Cristian a dezvăluit personalitatea după care a fost numită
GSP.ro
Premierul Donald Tusk al Poloniei pierde un aliat cheie: Primarul Cracoviei, demis prin referendum după o campanie a dreptei
Gandul
Românii care pot primi gratis panouri solare și baterii. Programul anunțat într-o localitate din România
Cancan
FOTO. Campioana Valentina Cambei, apariție provocatoare cu tatuajele de pe abdomen şi de pe coapsă la vedere
Prosport
Traian Băsescu, dezvăluiri despre operația efectuată la Viena, când era președinte al României. Motivul pentru care „șeful SPP a spus: «Pregătiți avionul»”
Libertatea
Cum a slăbit o femeie 39 de kilograme fără să renunțe la McDonald’s
CSID
VIDEO - Ce autonomie reală a obținut noul Skoda Kodiaq PHEV în România
Promotor
EXCLUSIV | ANAF pregătește „roboței” pentru relația cu contribuabilii la ghișee, cu interfețe ca la aeroport sau la McDonald’s / Proiect pilot în Capitală
Economedia