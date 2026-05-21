The elevator that fell in the CFR Palace had been overhauled the day before

Representatives of the institution reported that, during Wednesday, major overhaul works were carried out on the elevator in question, with the traction cables being completely replaced. Also, the lifting installation had all the technical checks up to date, including the operating authorization issued by ISCIR, being considered safe for operation, according to the regulations in force.

After the incident, the institution’s management decided to immediately stop all the elevators in the CFR Palace, for additional detailed checks.

In addition, General Director Vlad Secăreanu urgently summoned the management and specialists of the company that maintains the elevators to the institution’s headquarters. They must provide explanations regarding how the work was done on Wednesday and participate in the technical expertise.

„The safety of employees and visitors to the CFR Palace is our priority. Although the equipment had all the legal ISCIR approvals and the cables had just been changed, such an incident is unacceptable. We will go all the way with the investigation. If a human or execution error is found on the part of the maintenance company, we will apply the most drastic legal and contractual measures,” General Director Vlad Secăreanu said.

Sources: The elevator was recently repaired

Work was carried out on the elevator that fell at the Ministry of Transport the day before the incident, when its cables were supposedly changed, sources told Mediafax.

There were seven people in the elevator. According to sources, two of those in the elevator are CNAIR employees: a man and a woman.

The man was transported to the Military Hospital with multiple fractures and is in serious condition, the same sources claim. The woman suffered minor injuries, and the other five people in the elevator had a panic attack.

The elevator is a German KRONE model, according to Mediafax sources. Investigators are to determine whether work done the day before, including changing cables, has any connection to the incident.

Authorities are conducting checks to determine how the accident occurred and whether all maintenance and safety procedures were followed.