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Bolojan, meeting with Dacia CEO, Mihai Bordeanu

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan discussed on Wednesday the Rabla program and the prospects of the Romanian automotive industry with Dacia CEO, Mihai Bordeanu.
Bolojan, meeting with Dacia CEO, Mihai Bordeanu
Foto: Guvern
Petru Mazilu
20 mai 2026, 13:57, English
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Ilie Bolojan had a working meeting on Wednesday with Mihai Bordeanu, Managing Director Dacia Brand South Eastern Europe & Country Head Romania within Groupe Renault.

The discussions focused on the evolution and prospects of the Romanian automotive industry.

During the meeting, topics of strategic interest regarding the Romanian automotive market were addressed, including the impact of the Rabla program on the sector and the need to maintain public policies that support the renewal of the car fleet and the development of the national industry.

The effects of the increase in electricity prices on production costs in the automotive industry and their impact on the competitiveness of Romanian manufacturers were also analyzed, in an increasingly competitive European and international economic context.

The discussions also focused on the procurement programs of public authorities, as well as the strategy regarding the management of the car fleets of state institutions.

During the meeting, the strategic development directions of Dacia in Romania, the investment plans and the evolution perspectives of the automotive market were presented.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of constant dialogue between the authorities and the business environment, as well as the need to adopt measures to support the competitiveness of the automotive industry, one of the strategic sectors of the Romanian economy.

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