Romanian Parliament eliminates E-Invoice for copyrights and farmers

With 302 votes in favor, 2 votes against, 0 abstentions and two deputies who did not vote – the bill on the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 128/2024 for the amendment and completion of Law no. 227/2015 on the Fiscal Code and specific measures for digitalization, as well as for the amendment and completion of some normative acts – was adopted by the Parliament.

The Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making body, thus maintained the amendment supported by the Ministry of Finance that simplifies the rules for using the RO e-Invoice system and reduces bureaucracy for individuals and certain categories of taxpayers.

As such, the RO e-Invoice system is exempt from:

cultural institutes, given the difficulties in accessing the system by these individuals, who do not have a tax identification code.

farmers, individuals, as they use sales books, whose tabs contain the mandatory information from the invoice and are therefore considered invoices, ensuring the traceability of the operations carried out.

According to the Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare, copyrights are also targeted among the exceptions.

Individuals who identify themselves for tax purposes through their CNP will no longer be required to use RO e-Invoice, and the system will remain optional, Nazare said.

PSD, PNL, USR, AUR and UDMR supported and voted on the new amendments in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies.