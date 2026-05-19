Victor Negrescu: PSD will never form a government with AUR

The social democrat claims that the new governing formula must be built around „a clear mandate based on the country’s priorities and a functional dialogue mechanism”, in a tense political context marked by distrust between democratic parties.

What should the new prime minister be like?

In Negrescu’s opinion, the future prime minister should be „a prime minister with economic training”, with experience in managing European funds or in international organizations, who should have „a good professional reputation and a culture of dialogue”. According to him, such a variant „cannot be rejected by anyone”.

The PSD MEP categorically ruled out any scenario of collaboration between the PSD and the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians.

“There is no scenario in which the Social Democratic Party would govern together with AUR or with votes received from AUR,” declared Victor Negrescu, specifying that such a topic “was not discussed in the PSD.”

He also invoked the positions expressed by the PSD leader, Sorin Grindeanu, and the President of Romania, Nicuşor Dan, who he says firmly rejected the idea of ​​collaboration with AUR.

“The political class must return to a clear red line of demarcation”

In his statement to Mediafax, Victor Negrescu characterizes AUR as “an extremist party, with anti-democratic slippages,” accusing the party of promoting an “anti-European and anti-Western” agenda that could affect European funds and foreign investments in Romania.

At the same time, the PSD MEP believes that the pro-Western parties were wrong when they accepted occasional collaborations with AUR. He recalled the episode in 2021, when the Save Romania Union co-initiated the motion of censure against the PNL-USR government together with AUR, but also the support of a simple motion against the Minister of Labor from the PSD.

“The political class must return to a red line of clear demarcation and rejection of any collaboration with these parties,” states Negrescu.

Finally, he warns that the lack of an agreement between the pro-democratic forces may deepen the rift between citizens and the political class.

“The real agenda must be the well-being of Romanians. Otherwise, this rift between the political class and citizens may cost Romania enormously,” concludes the PSD MEP.