Cantacuzino Institute on hantavirus case in Romania: Not related to the outbreak on the ship

Following the analysis of biological samples, carried out by the National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development „Cantacuzino”, the case was confirmed with hantavirus infection for the strains circulating in Romania and Europe.

„The case has no connection with the outbreak identified on board the cruise ship with the Andes virus (Hantavirus) which circulates only in South America. We note that the patient is stable, conscious and cooperative”, the INSP reported.

According to the INSP, this is a case of hantavirus in a person hospitalized in a psychiatric unit since July 2023.

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday the results of the control carried out by the State Sanitary Inspection at the Ştei Psychiatric Hospital, following the confirmation of a case of hantavirus infection.

The sanitary inspectors ordered the relocation of the 8 patients who were in contact with the case to an isolated area, organized in core-type wards, with separate circuits, to protect the other patients and medical personnel.

The contact persons will remain under surveillance and quarantine for a period of 21 days.

Several non-conformities found

The Ministry of Health indicates that several non-conformities were found following the control.

For the deficiencies found in the deratization activity, the sanitary unit was fined 2,000 lei, after the intervention documents were missing essential information. The sanitary inspectors are also carrying out a control at the deratization company.

Also, following the checks carried out in the food block, the inspectors found the existence of unsanitary surfaces and inadequate storage conditions, and a fine of 3,000 lei was applied for non-compliance with sanitary norms in areas with a high risk of contamination.

At the same time, it was found that the approved capacity of the unit was exceeded, with 319 hospitalized patients compared to 314 functional beds, a situation that affects the maintenance of appropriate sanitary circuits.

The State Sanitary Inspection imposed a compliance plan on the hospital management.