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Brâncuși’s lead statuette „Le Crocodile” up for auction. What is the starting price

A rare object on the art market: a lead figurine made by Constantin Brâncuși in 1949 is up for auction. It is the piece "Le Crocodile".
Brâncuși's lead statuette
Petru Mazilu
13 mai 2026, 14:15, English
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„Le Crocodile” has a starting price of 3,000 euros and is in the selection of the newest event dedicated to contemporary art, entitled „Refresh” – Contemporary Art Auction and organized by the A10 by Artmark Auction House on May 21, from 7:00 p.m., both at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace and online, on the Artmark Live Platform.

The statuette “Le Crocodile” was made of lead and comes from the estate of the heirs Alexandru Istrati and Natalia Dumitresco — the two Romanian artists whom the sculptor received near his studio in Impasse Ronsin and to whom he left his entire artistic fortune. “Le Crocodile” participated in the 2010 exhibition organized in Paris on the occasion of the Artcurial auction “Fonds Constantin Brâncuși provenant de la collection d’Alexandre Istrati et Natalia Dumitresco” and is reproduced in the famous monograph “Brâncuși”, signed by Pontus Hulten, Natalia Dumitresco and Alexandre Istrati (at Ed. Flammarion, Paris, 1986).

Art historians link this object to one of the “divination with molten lead” evenings organized in the artist’s intimate circle — a popular practice associated with seances and games of symbolic interpretation of the forms resulting from lead poured into cold water. In the 2010 Artcurial auction, both the shapes resulting from that experience and the containers used were offered for sale.

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