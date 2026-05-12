Hungarian press, about Romania: the global center of the largest European energy group, here

The Hungarian press writes about two major moves on the regional energy market. The giant ENGIE opened its global service center in Romania, and the Romanian company Premier Energy entered the Hungarian market by acquiring wind farms worth 128 million euros.

The French energy company ENGIE has opened its global service center in Romania. The decision has attracted the attention of the Hungarian press, which presents it as a major strategic move in the region, writes Világgazdaság.

ENGIE Global Business Services Romania currently employs 180 specialists. They work in IT, human resources, finance and procurement. By the end of 2026, the number of employees will increase to several hundred. The center will initially serve the group’s European interests, especially in France and Belgium.

“Romania is a strategic location for support services, with solid technical expertise and language skills,” said Nicolas Richard, CEO of ENGIE Romania.

ENGIE is present in 30 countries and has over 90,000 employees. Its turnover in 2025 was 71.9 billion euros.

In Romania, the company has over 2.3 million customers and approximately 4,400 employees. The local subsidiary recorded a turnover of 8.685 billion lei in 2024.

Romanian group Premier Energy has acquired a 51% stake in Iberdrola Renovables Magyarország Kft. The transaction is worth 128 million euros. The portfolio includes wind farms with a total capacity of 158 megawatts. This represents almost half of Hungary’s entire operational wind production.

The 79 Gamesa turbines produce approximately 300,000 megawatt-hours annually. The parks are located in northwestern Hungary, in an area with favorable wind conditions.

„Hungary is a market with stable bases, ideal for regional expansion,” said José Garza, CEO of Premier Energy. Both moves confirm that Romania has become a regional energy player that cannot be ignored. The Hungarian press is treating the subject as a clear signal of the changing energy map in Central and Eastern Europe.