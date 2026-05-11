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Grindeanu: I would rather have a stable government than a quick one

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu said that he wants the future government to be stable, which is why he is willing to wait until a solid government formula is formed.
Grindeanu: I would rather have a stable government than a quick one
Petru Mazilu
11 mai 2026, 13:41, English
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Social Democratic leader Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday that a stable version of the government is preferable to a quick solution.

„I would rather have a stable government than a quick one. Even if we stay for another week, finding a stable version is desirable versus a quick version that offers a kind of instability. So if there were, let’s say, from our perspective, a stable version is certainly desirable. I have seen all kinds of approaches these days,” said the PSD president.

Asked if he is considering taking over the position of prime minister, Sorin Grindeanu said that if the issue arises and his party colleagues propose him, he will accept.

„So it would be an anticipation that I do not want to make at this moment. I have already answered this question. If there is this proposal, if my colleagues consider that I am the most suitable, I will not refuse”, Grindeanu also declared.

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