Grindeanu: The Social Democratic Party is ready to take over the government

“I want it to remain a pro-European coalition. I have said time and again that the Social Democratic Party does not want—and we have proven this—to form a majority with, let’s say, anti-European parties. And we will never vote for minority governments. If the solution that emerges meets the PSD’s requirements—which will be determined following Monday’s consultations and could lead to such an outcome—the Social Democratic Party is, of course, prepared to take over the government. Obviously. We’re in first place,” says Grindeanu.

“We are not alone. The PSD currently has, in Parliament, a DRT with risk distributed. It’s somewhere around 27–28%. How much is the USR plus the PNL combined? I’m referring to the number of MPs. Roughly the same. There’s still a ways to go to reach a majority. No one can form a majority right now without the PSD and without the AUR.”

According to the PSD leader, “either you form a majority that includes the PSD, or you form a majority that includes the AUR. Otherwise, based on the math—let’s say, these arithmetic calculations—you won’t get a majority in Parliament. Perhaps there is a majority even without the PSD, as I said earlier. We will not be part of a majority of that kind. But the others may want it.”