Prima pagină » English » Grindeanu: The Social Democratic Party is ready to take over the government

Grindeanu: The Social Democratic Party is ready to take over the government

“The Social Democratic Party is ready to take over the government. Obviously. We’re in first place,” said PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu on Friday.
Grindeanu: The Social Democratic Party is ready to take over the government
Sursa foto: Emanuel Titus/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
17 apr. 2026, 15:07, English

“I want it to remain a pro-European coalition. I have said time and again that the Social Democratic Party does not want—and we have proven this—to form a majority with, let’s say, anti-European parties. And we will never vote for minority governments. If the solution that emerges meets the PSD’s requirements—which will be determined following Monday’s consultations and could lead to such an outcome—the Social Democratic Party is, of course, prepared to take over the government. Obviously. We’re in first place,” says Grindeanu.

“We are not alone. The PSD currently has, in Parliament, a DRT with risk distributed. It’s somewhere around 27–28%. How much is the USR plus the PNL combined? I’m referring to the number of MPs. Roughly the same. There’s still a ways to go to reach a majority. No one can form a majority right now without the PSD and without the AUR.”

According to the PSD leader, “either you form a majority that includes the PSD, or you form a majority that includes the AUR. Otherwise, based on the math—let’s say, these arithmetic calculations—you won’t get a majority in Parliament. Perhaps there is a majority even without the PSD, as I said earlier. We will not be part of a majority of that kind. But the others may want it.”

Recomandarea video

Ce facem în weekend în București / Lista evenimentelor
G4Media
Tabel ninsori | Care sunt cele 11 localități din România în care se întorc ninsorile + pe ce dată ninge, potrivit meteorologilor ANM și Accuweather
Gandul
Noua iubită a lui Valentin Sanfira a făcut haos în familia lui Liviu Dragnea: 'I-a băgat mâinile în gât'
Cancan
FOTO. L-a părăsit pe milionarul cu 35 de ani mai bătrân decât ea pentru că a înșelat-o cu prietena ei
Prosport
Elena Stancu și Cosmin Bumbuț au documentat viața reală a diasporei românești: „Trebuie să vedem de ce românii pleacă într-un număr atât de mare”
Libertatea
Cristina Demetrescu avertizează: Această zodie va avea mari probleme de sănătate în această primăvară
CSID
1 gram echivalează cu 28.400 de litri de benzină: Vehiculul nuclear care promite autonomie uriașă
Promotor