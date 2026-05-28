Prima pagină » English » The Army is acquiring drones through the SAFE program

The Army is acquiring drones through the SAFE program

The Army is acquiring drones through the SAFE program. On Thursday, Defense Minister Radu Miruţă announced the signing of a contract valued at over 30 million euros, funded by SAFE.
The Army is acquiring drones through the SAFE program
ALEXANDRU DOBRE / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Andreea Tobias
28 mai 2026, 15:43, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google
Urmărește-ne pe Google News Urmărește-ne în Discover

The Ministry of National Defense signed an agreement with Quantum Systems for the supply of the “Class I Mini UAS System.” The total contract amount is 30,700,000 euros, excluding VAT.

Under this contract, the Army will receive 34 Class I Mini UAS systems (Vector) and 15 Scorpion kits, which will allow conversion of the system from a fixed-wing configuration to a multicopter configuration. All 34 systems are scheduled for delivery by 2027 and will be utilized for surveillance missions.

Minister Miruţă stated, “The systems contracted today will supplement those already in the Romanian Army’s inventory and enhance the co-production project in Romania. Despite attempts by certain individuals to obstruct the Romanian Army’s procurement through SAFE, we have found solutions to navigate the legal challenges that arose in recent days.”

Additionally, the European Commission finalized the procedure for signing the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) Loan Agreement with Romania just a week ago.

Recomandarea video

Nume mari pe lista clienților autohtoni ai societății de avocatură care a semnat contract cu Președinția
G4Media
Sosia lui Kim Kardashian vine la marele meci și le va face galerie roș-albilor
GSP.ro
Mircea Dinescu ironizează o deputată care vrea să fie scris „cadavru de vacă” în loc de „antricot”, în meniuri: „Azi am mâncat cadavrul unei plante”
Gandul
Veste DEZASTRUOASĂ pentru clienții Digi! Cresc TOATE abonamentele. Notificarea pe care au primit-o TOȚI consumatorii RCS RDS
Cancan
FOTO. Iulia Pârlea, în costum de baie. Imagini hot de pe plaja din Grecia
Prosport
Sorin Blejnar le cere din nou judecătorilor să-i anuleze sentința. Fostul șef al Fiscului, condamnat pentru mită, vrea să scape pe mâna Liei Savonea
Libertatea
Un semn discret la vârful degetelor poate avertiza asupra unor boli pulmonare grave. Medicii explică ce trebuie să observi
CSID
Cod Rutier 2026: Amendă și permis suspendat pentru șoferii care depășesc un motocultor pe linia continuă
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia