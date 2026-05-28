The Army is acquiring drones through the SAFE program

The Ministry of National Defense signed an agreement with Quantum Systems for the supply of the “Class I Mini UAS System.” The total contract amount is 30,700,000 euros, excluding VAT.

Under this contract, the Army will receive 34 Class I Mini UAS systems (Vector) and 15 Scorpion kits, which will allow conversion of the system from a fixed-wing configuration to a multicopter configuration. All 34 systems are scheduled for delivery by 2027 and will be utilized for surveillance missions.

Minister Miruţă stated, “The systems contracted today will supplement those already in the Romanian Army’s inventory and enhance the co-production project in Romania. Despite attempts by certain individuals to obstruct the Romanian Army’s procurement through SAFE, we have found solutions to navigate the legal challenges that arose in recent days.”

Additionally, the European Commission finalized the procedure for signing the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) Loan Agreement with Romania just a week ago.